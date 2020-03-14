The Debate
Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Walk Out Hand-in-hand After Friend's Birthday Party

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently seen walking hand-in-hand out of a friend's birthday party in a Mumbai based eatery. Read below for details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are evidently often seen spending time together at public occasions. This time around, the couple was seen walking hand-in-hand at their friend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party. They were first seen walking in together party and the couple later was engrossed in a conversation as they walked out of it. Check out the photos below - 

Also read: Arjun Kapoor and Parth Samthaan in unforgettable 'Joker' looks

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attend a friend's birthday bash

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read: Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor's best dance songs from their films together; see here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On Friday evening, i.e March 13, 2020, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen walking into a Mumbai eatery for the party. Malaika could be seen sporting a pair of black pants coupled with a white crop top and a leather jacket and heels. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a grey t-shirt coupled with blue jeans and brown shoes. 

Also read: Arjun Kapoor's comment on Malaika Arora's recent post will leave fans gushing

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will release on March 20, 2020. The trailer for the film was recently released and is being loved by many viewers. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, is currently featuring on a Dance reality TV show titled India's Best Dancer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's best moments from 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer

Also read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: It's Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor against the world!

 

 

 

