Malaika Arora Takes A Cue From Hina Khan's Look-book, Drives Midweek Blues In Denim Attire

On Thursday morning, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she sported an all-denim attire. The actor-judge-dancer wore a pair of classy sunglasses. Sharing the pic, Malaika captioned the post as, "Midweek blues". By the looks of her picture, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor wore a denim dungaree.

Looks like Malaika Arora took some cues from Hina Khan's look-book, who earlier sported an all denim attire. Hina Khan pulled off a criss-cross patterned denim dress. She left her hair open and teamed her outfit with a pair of silver heels. Hina also applied a turquoise blue eyeliner and wore a nude lip shade. The Unlock actor's team shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram wall. Check out the two divas' look.

Malaika Arora sports denim attire

Hina Khan's photos

Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also wore a denim tee with gold embeds on it. She was spotted in the outfit in one of her promotional videos. Check out below.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is back on the sets of India's Best Dancer. She made a temporary exit from the show after she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. After her, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi stepped in the show to fill in for Arora. Now that Malaika is back, Nora bid adieu to the show on October 4.

Nora Fatehi shared a slew of pictures with Malaika Arora and thanked the latter for trusting her to fill in for her on India's Best Dancer. Nora called it a 'beautiful experience' and added that she 'felt so grateful for the opportunity'. "I was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come", wrote Nora in her lengthy note.

Hina Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the opening episode of Naagin 5. As of now, she is a part of a reality show on Colors TV. Hina Khan debuted in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked.

(Above pics source: Hina Khan/ Malaika Arora Instagram)

