Malaika Arora Shares Pics Of Biscuits That Remind Her Of School Days; See Post

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 has now recovered. She shared an update about her recovery on her Instagram. Malaika Arora also recently shared a picture of some biscuits that reminded her of her school days. Take a look at the delicious cookies Malaika shared.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Hilarious Yet Relatable ‘difference’ Between Year 2019 And 2020

Biscuits that remind Malaika of her school days

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Jimjam biscuits that look delicious with the jam filling in it. She wrote that the jimjam biscuits remind her of her school days. Jimjam biscuits have played a major role during everyone's childhood.

The perfect combination of the biscuit and the flavoured jam made the overall biscuit scrumptious. Malaika Arora had the same experience and shares that on her Instagram. The french jimjam biscuits are baked by home-chef Jeena Billimoria.

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Her Thoughts On COVID-19 And December 2020 Through A Meme, See Here

A peek into Malaika Arora's Instagram

Malaika Arora is quite active on her Instagram. Even when she was staying in isolation away from her family she kept updating her fans with details of her health. Malaika Arora's Instagram is often filled with Malaika Arora's photos and photos of her friends and family. She recently updated her fans about her recovery from COVID-19 and thanked a few people for taking care of her throughout this phase.

In Malaika Arora's Instagram post she informed that she has finally left the room after her recovery and thanked her doctor and BMC for making the entire process of recovery hassle-free. She also thanked her family, friends and fans who supported her throughout this process.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Wonders If The Weekend's Here, Says "kinda Lost Track"; See Pic

She recently shared on Instagram how she stayed in touch with her loved ones while she was isolated from them in another room. Malaika Arora shared a picture of her son Arhaan holding their dog Casper peeking through her balcony just to check on her. She wrote a heartwarming caption along with sharing the picture of her son and dog.

She wrote," Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other, and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass"

Also Read | Malaika Arora Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Dabangg', Pays Ode To Its 'decade Of Desi Action'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.