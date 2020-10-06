Malaika Arora Replies To Nora Fatehi's Sweet Note As She Bids Adieu To India's Best Dancer

Malaika Arora recently announced her recovery from COVID-19. She was replaced by Nora Fatehi in the TV reality show, India's Best Dancer. Since Malaika is returning to the sets, Nora will be discontinuing. She wrote a sweet note for Malaika and Malaika has now replied to her post. Take a look.

Malaika Arora replies to Nora Fatehi's goodbye note

Malaika Arora was judging the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. She was replaced by Nora Fatehi who was the judge for a few days. Nora recently shared that she will no longer be the judge and Malaika will be back. She wrote a sweet note for her. Malaika reposted the pictures on her Instagram and replied to Nora.

Malika Arora thanked Nora for her sweet gesture. She said that Nora is not just beautiful outside but from inside too. She mentioned that Nora left a lasting impact on everyone and Malaika cannot wait to share the stage with Nora again. She also said that a lot of hearts are broken as Nora won't be continuing as the judge in India's Best Dancer. The duo posed in their shimmery outfits on the sets of the show.

The post has received more than 1M likes within a day. Nora and Malaika's fans have flooded her post with lots of comments. Fans have sent in heart and fire emojis. The fan welcomed Malaika back and said the audience missed her on the show. Here are some of the comments on the post.

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Nora Fatehi's post for Malaika

Nora Fatehi in her post for Malaika shared a series of pictures where Malaika Arora and she is performing on the set. She wrote, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! I'm so grateful for the opportunity!" She mentioned that she was very scared initially to do Malaika's job but the team welcomed her in the most humble manner. She wrote that everyone was extremely happy for her recovery. She said, "May you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!" Take a look at Nora's post:

