On Hina Khan's Birthday, Here's A List Of All Her Iconic Shows From 'Naagin' To 'KZK'

Television actor Hina Khan has turned a year older on Friday, October 2. The versatile actor is celebrating her 33rd birthday with great zeal. After making her debut back in 2009, Hina Khan has appeared in several Hindi serials, web shows and reality shows. On the occasion of her birthday, here’s a list of five iconic TV shows which garnered her the stardom she is enjoying today.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Hina Khan’s career propelled after essaying the role of Akshara in one of the longest-running Indian television soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The initially began and Hina and Karan Mehra as Naitik and Akshara. The plot previously revolved around their bittersweet love tale. However, now it chronicles the life of Kartik and Naira played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi respectively.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan appeared playing the role of an antagonist for the first time on the television screen. She was seen as Komolika, one of the iconic cult characters, earlier essayed by Urvashi Dholakia. Just like the original version, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 also revolved around the love story of Anurag and Prerna with new faces like Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan headlining the lead roles. The show is scheduled to go off-air, this month.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘backless Dress’, Asks Fans To Share Their Opinion

'Naagin 4 & 5'

Hina Khan was also seen making a special cameo appearance as Aadi-Naagin aka Nageshwari in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy show. Although her role was brief, she left a lasting impact on the viewers with her short appearance. The plot of the show revolves around shape-shifting serpents who are defending their ultimate source of power, the ‘Naagmani’.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan Stuns In A Black & White Polka Dot Dress, Fans Call Her 'awesomely Beautiful'

'Bigg Boss 11'

Along with daily soaps, Hina Khan was also a part of several reality-television shows, one of them being Bigg Boss. She appeared in the eleventh season of the controversial series and remained in the house till the end. She was pitted against Shilpa Shinde in the finale, although she couldn’t lift the title, Hina Khan garnered tremendous love from fans with her stint in the show.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tina Dutta And Others Wish Actor

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8'

Hina Khan was also seen as a contestant in the Indian stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She emerged as the first runner-up of the series. During her stint in the show, fans saw Hina attempting several dangerous tasks.

ALSO READ| On Hina Khan's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of The 'Naagin' Star

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Naagin 5, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.