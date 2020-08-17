DIY Coffee Body Scrub Inspired By Malaika Arora To Keep Your Skin Glowing At Home; Watch

Fashion maverick Malaika Arora never fails to give fitness and beauty tips to her fan army. Be it encouraging fans to practise yoga or revealing her secret to glowing skin, the diva time and again keeps sharing useful life hacks. Recently, taking to her Instagram, she shared a DIY video of how one can make a natural body scrub at home.

Malaika Arora’s DIY body scrub at home

Malaika began the video explaining that her mother always encouraged her to use loofah or pumice stone while bathing when she was a kid. The diva also expressed that she has immense love for body scrubs and given the situation of COVID-19 even she has run out of it. Hence, she decided to share how one can make natural body scrubs at home with the help of coffee.

In the video, Malaika explained that the ingredient coffee which is often considered harmful for health can be turned in to a live saver if used properly. She further can be seen demonstrating how to use her DIY body scrub on the skin. Take a look at it here:

Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero.

Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans of the star thanked the diva for sharing the DIY video. While some appreciated her effort by dropping heart emoticons, others called her tip ‘lovely’. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

