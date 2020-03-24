Shruti Haasan Explains Why Her Family Is Quarantined In Separate Houses Amid COVID-19

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Government has urged people to stay quarantined. Actor Shruti Haasan has set a very good example for her fans. Shruti Haasan revealed that she returned from London 10 days back and has self quarantined herself since then. She further told a leading media portal that other family members had travelled to different places and had different schedules, the best thing to do was to self isolate in different apartments.

Shruti Haasan reveals why her entire family is in self-isolation in separate houses

“I am used to being by myself. The difficult part is not having the option to go out and the looming fear of what all of this means for us. People have started taking it seriously in the last few days. Thankfully, by the time I returned, the shoots were also getting cancelled. My entire family has self-isolated. Mum (actress Sarika) is in Mumbai as well but in another apartment, Dad (Kamal Haasan) and Akshara (sister) are in Chennai but in separate houses. All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn’t make sense for us to isolate together. That’s the decision I feel people should make.”

Recently, Shruti Haasan shared a picture of herself on her social media account to update her fans about her life. The actor encouraged her fans to stay indoors and take precautions during the outbreak of Coronavirus. Check out the post below.

Talking further to a leading media portal, Shruti Haasan explained the importance of social distancing. She also said that during these times, people have to be more responsible and more careful. She told the media portal the following things:

“I read this quote, ‘If you can’t spend time with yourself, it means you are not good company’. Someone I spoke to today mentioned that they had to meet a friend once in a while. Another person, on the social media, was talking about social distancing but with five other people around. It doesn’t work like that. These are educated people who are expected to be more responsible. I have no one at home with me, not even my domestic help. It’s just me and Clara, my cat,”

