Malaika Arora turns a year older, son Arhaan Khan joins in birthday celebrations

After a tough few days as she battled COVID-19, Malaika Arora has bounced back. Not only did she recover from the disease, but she also returned to her day-to-day routine, as well as work soon. Amid this recovery, there was another reason for the reality show judge to be cheer, as she celebrated her birthday on Friday.

Malaika Arora celebrates birthday

Malaika Arora kicked off her birthday celebrations before the clock ticked midnight. Her son Arhaan Khan too was spotted along with her, as they stepped out for a gathering with their close ones in Mumbai. Dressed in a pantsuit and the facemask, the Munni Badnaam Hui star happily posed for the paparazzi gathered to cover the celebrations. Arhaan kept it casual in checkered shirt and jeans.

Wishes also poured in for the birthday girl, one of the notable ones coming from her sister Amrita Arora. The latter conveyed her love and wished ‘Mimi’ that it was ‘time to get ok’ and that she was joining her soon.

Malaika’s COVID-19 recovery

Malaika Arora had announced on September 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. After being home quarantined for two weeks, she shared that she had beaten the infectious virus. In an emotional note, she had conveyed her gratitude to her family, friends and doctors.

Since then, Malaika, who is considered among the fittest celebrities of the industry, has been regularly spotted walking and jogging on the streets of Mumbai.

She also returned to work, on the sets of the reality show India’s Best Dancer, that she had been hosting before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Apart from dazzling attires, her camaraderie with co-judges Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis has been a highlight. A yoga training platform is among the other endeavours she is currently busy with.

