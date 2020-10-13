Malaika Arora & Her Fellow 'IBD' Judges Enjoy A Feast Thanks To Guest Judge Farah; See Pic

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora, choreographer Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis recently welcomed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on the sets of the TV reality show, India's Best Dancer. Farah Khan, who is a close friend of Malaika Arora and Geeta's mentor, brought some food for them and they just loved her kind gesture. Arora shared snippets from their feast.

Malaika Arora and her fellow IBD judges enjoy a feast

On her Instagram stories, Malaika Arora shared several snippets from her vanity van, in which her fellow IBD judges can be seen tucking into a meal prepared by actor-director Farah Khan. Farah brought biryani, curry, and pudding for all the judges on the sets. Maliaka says, "This is the food I have been blessed with. I have only one person to thank". Geeta Kapoor on the other hand added, "Also, I finished everything". The videos were later shared by several fan clubs on Instagram. Check it out below:

Farah Khan recently shared a picture with Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. The image shared is from the sets of the TV show IDB. Captioning the post, she wrote: "It's not work when I'm with my favourite people! With covid-free Malaika Arora, my baby Geeta Kapur and the ever handsome Terence Lewis." (sic) Take a look at the post below:

A peek into Malaika Arora's Instagram

For the uninitiated, Malaika Arora, last month announced that she has "overcome this coronavirus". The actor wrote in her Instagram post: "'Out and about'...I am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort," (sic). Take a look at her post below:

It was on September 7 that Malaika Arora revealed that she had contracted the coronavirus. She shared the news on her Instagram profile. The caption of her post reads: "I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities," (sic). Take a look:

On the work front

On the work front, Malaika Arora is back on the sets of India's Best Dancer. She made a temporary exit from the show after she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. After her, Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi stepped in the show to fill in for Arora. Now that Malaika is back, Nora bid adieu to the show on October 4.

