Malaika Arora & Vaani Cast A Spell In Mehta's 'Mirror' Collection; Who Wore It Better?

Malaika Arora and Vaani Kapoor were among some of the biggest names of Bollywood to feature in designer Arpita Mehta’s “The Mirror”. Arpita Mehta celebrated ten years of her label this year and to commemorate the occasion the designer released a coffee table book featuring some of the Industry’s top ladies in her trademark mirror collection. The book titled “The Mirror” celebrates Arpita Mehta's mirror collection and showcases the actors in the designer’s work. Apart from Malaika Arora and Vaani Kapoor, others seen in the collection are Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty. All the actors took to Instagram to post their pictures in the designer’s couture and congratulate her on her journey.

Malaika Arora looks ravishing in a blue lehenga

Malaika Arora and Arpita Mehta go back a long way in the industry. The actor has been seen sporting the designer’s creations on multiple occasions. She has also walked the LKW ramp for Mehta. Thus, it is not surprising to see Arora among the others in the book.

Malaika Arora’s photos show her in a dazzling peacock blue lehenga. The lehenga is not of the traditional variety, but rather a contemporary take on the classic. The attire has thigh-high slits. The “choli” is a tiny gold and blue creation with the designer’s signature mirror work. The choli sits low on Arora’s chest and is heavily embellished. Malaika Arora congratulated the designer on the release of her book “The Mirror” which the actor called “stunning”. She also congratulated her on 10 years of the label.

Vaani Kapoor stuns in black Arpita Mehta attire



Vaani Kapoor’s photos show the actor in a chic yet stunning black attire. She is seen wearing a bikini-style top and black pants. The top has shells embellishing the plunging neckline which the actor is showcasing. The almost sheer pants have a line of mirrors running through them among other embellishments. A sultry dark eye and nude lips with poker-straight hair completed the actor's look. Vaani Kapoor captioned the pictures as “Designing dreams” and used the hashtag “#10yearsofapritamehta".

