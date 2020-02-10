Malaika Arora Looks Elegant And Stylish In All Types Of Lehengas | Pictures Inside

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood fashion diva who is known for her exceptional and mesmerising dance numbers in Bollywood. Apart from the songs, the lady is highly under media scrutiny due to her exquisite fashion choices. Here is a glimpse of some of her elegant and some of the most stylish lehenga ensembles.

Malaika in a dazzling golden lehenga

Malaika Arora is wearing a stylish golden lehenga designed by Maheep Kapoor in this picture. With her hair tied in a low bun, the neckline of this lehenga blouse is something to look out for. She completed her look with a statement neckpiece looking all elegant and fashionable.

Image source: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malaika Arora wearing a chic lehenga

This outfit is designed by a design house called Itrh and Malaika looks like in her 20s wearing this cropped top styled blouse and a perfect shimmering gold lehenga.

Malaika Arora in Black gold lehenga

Malaika has aced the Indian lehenga look perfectly in this designer piece. The gold detailing in the lehenga is the star of this outfit and her gold maang tika, heavy earrings and chunky bangles completely complement this black gold lehenga.

Image source: maneka harisinghani Instagram

Malaika giving a queen vibe in this elegant velvet lehenga

Malaika is wearing a Rohit Bal lehenga with a full-sleeved maroon velvet blouse with detailing at the midriff. Her heavy printed lehenga skirt makes her look nothing less than a royalty.

Image source: maneka harisinghani Instagram

