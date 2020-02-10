Supermodel Of The Year Feb 9 Written Update: Malaika Arora Gives Models A Reality Check

The episode of Supermodel of the Year aired on MTV started with the models being judged over their previous two elimination tasks. Malaika Arora announced that the girls will be judged over their black and white portraits and the scores will be added to their existing scores.

Supermodel of the year - episode update for February 9

Malaika Arora even announced that there will be a mass elimination on the show Supermodel of the Year and the real competition will begin from the upcoming week. Renu was the first model who was called on stage and her video and her black and white portrait pictures were praised by the judges. Next, the other models Yukti, Drushti, Sakshi, Anjali, Manila, Priya, Anvita, Eashita and Anushka took over stage one by one and shared their stories with the judges.

The models each shared their stories of fighting depression, sexual harassment, racism and how they are being judged even today. These stories they told about themselves not only made their heart heavy but also moved the judges to tears.

After the judges Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman had given the girls their scores, it was time for Malaika's secret score that would sum up their total, and decide their fate on the show. Malaika Arora announced that three girls with the lowest scores on the Superscore board will be eliminated.

The three girls who got eliminated were Sakshi, Anvita and Anushka for having less than 20 points on the scoreboard. Malaika Arora then announced that there would be a tie between Drisha and Yukti for winning the supermodel badge. Milind Soman rewarded the models Drisha and Yukti with their Livon Supermodel Badge.

Towards the end of the show Supermodel of the Year, Malaika Arora gave the models a reality check and told them that the real competition has begun and this means they will have to campaign with real brands, from now on. The superscore board went back to zero and the models were told that the girl with the lowest score on the Superscore board will get into a surviving battle and will be at high risk for getting eliminated that week.

Malaika Arora further announced the prizes and contracts the winning model would get. She even told them that the girl who would get three Livon Supermodel badges simultaneously will get a chance to go the finale of the show. The episode of Supermodel of the year ended with Malaika Arora suggesting the models to start collecting their badges.

