Malaika Arora's Throwback Pictures That Will Make You Miss Sun, Sand And Sea

Malaika Arora has often given a sneak peek into her vacation. As the nationwide lockdown has cooped people indoors, with her throwback pictures and quirky sense of humour, Malaika Arora has been keeping her fans and followers entertained on social media. Here are a few pictures of the Bollywood diva that might make you miss the sun, sand and beaches. Take a look below.

READ | Malaika Arora Has A Quirky Way Of Keeping Herself Motivated To Workout; See Pic

Malaika Arora's beach vacations

In this post, Malaika Arora is seen sporting an orange netted dress with flowy strings attached to it. The summer orange beachwear was teamed with yellow beach glasses. The sand, sea and sun complimented the overall frame of the picture. Many of her fans in the comments section went gaga over her toned physique.

READ | Malaika Arora Reveals She Would Throw Meals As A Child But Now Loves To Cook

Malaika Arora rocked a white-netted swimsuit look in the picture below. The comfortable yet sexy beachwear won her many hearts on the internet. To complement her outfit, she paired it with a white hat and sunglasses. The throwback photo is from Malaika's Maldives vacation. The actor is seen channeling her inner diva as she poses for a picture while looking at the sun in the middle of the sea.

READ | Malaika Arora's Adorable Throwback Picture With Son Arhaan Will Melt Your Heart

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a throwback boomerang video on her Instagram media wall. In the video, she is seen spinning on the beach. In the clip, Malaika has sported a white bikini with a pair of sunglasses. The video was shot on a beach and the sun, sand and sea can be seen enhancing the frame.

Giving an insight into her beach wardrobe, in this picture, the Housefull 2 actor is seen donning a yellow graphic-printed monokini. The yellow colour beach swimsuit has a gold chain print. Malaika Arora paired it with a golden round necklace dubbing a poolside look as she posed on the ledge.

Malaika is a fitness freak and it seems like she never shies away from channeling it, be it a gym or beach. In this picture, Malaika is seen attempting a handstand while enjoying the sunset. Many of her fans couldn't take their eyes off her flip move. While a few were taking fitness motivation, a large section of her fans was simply mesmerised with her strength.

READ | Malaika Arora Shares A Collage Of Pictures Depicting Her 'various Stages Of Lockdown'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.