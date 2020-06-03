Malaika Arora's Adorable Throwback Picture With Son Arhaan Will Melt Your Heart

Malaika Arora made her Bollywood debut with the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya and stole many hearts with her scintillating moves. The diva keeps making headlines for her smoldering looks and fashion statements. Malaika Arora’s personal life has also been much talked about. The diva shares a beautiful relationship with her son Arhaan Khan and her social media is a testimony to it.

Recently, a throwback picture of Malaika and her son Arhaan took social media by storm. The picture that has surfaced on the internet sees Maliaka enjoying a vacation with her son. The adorable picture features the duo strike a pose in front of what appears to be a huge monument. Arhaan opted for a multi-coloured striped t-shirt for the outing. He accessorised his look with sunglasses.

Malaika can be seen casually dressed in a white tank top which she paired with matching shorts. She has can be seen carrying a purse and wearing round sunglasses. Her sleek hair left open completes this casual look of the actor.

Have a look at the throwback picture of Malaika Arora here:

Malaika keeps sharing pictures with her son every now and then. Be it family occasions or candied picture, the mother and son duo keeps giving major relationship goals to her fans. Here are a few instances where Malaika Arora can be seen enjoying with her son.

Throwback Lunch

Diwali Picture

Candid Photo

The Khan Boys

Birthday photo

Vacation

Malaika Arora's professional front:

On the work front, Malika Arora is currently one of the judges of India's Best Dancer. The reality dance show airs on Sony Entertainment Television Channel. The shooting of the show is on a standstill due to coronavirus. Along with Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis judge the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show. The format of the show sees how all the judges picked top 12 contestants through additions that were held at different states of the country. These contestants have to give tough dance competition to each other to lift the trophy of the ultimate winner.

