Malaika Arora's Instagram Is Proof That She Is In Love With Metallics

Malaika Arora is known in Bollywood for her unique and bold fashion choices. The actor is currently a part of the judging panel for the show Supermodel of The Year giving her fans major fashion goals with her choice of outfits. Malaika Arora has been quite active on social media updating her fans about all the stunning looks she had pulled off at different photoshoots, shows, and events. Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram is proof that she is in love with metallic and sequenced outfits.

Malaika donned a metallic pink zipper dress with layered detailing and padded shoulders. The actor's dress was complemented with deep V-neck that made her neckline look more beautiful. She completed her look with silver pumps and statement rings.

The star left her perfectly blow-dried and curled locks open with the attire and styled them in middle-parting. As for her glam, she went for mauve lips, perfectly-done brows, highlighted cheeks, dewy make-up, dramatic lashes, kohled eyes, and shimmery pink eye shadow.

Malaika Arora chose to wear designer Maneka Harrisinghani outfit. Malaika Arora looked scintillating in a backless, high slit halter neck metallic dress. Malaika looked like a dream as she truly reminded us of Marilyn Monroe's iconic pose. Malaika Arora's flowy dress gave her a chance to re-create the magical Marilyn Monroe moment on camera.

Malaika Arora opted for a metallic blazer like top paired with well-fitted pants. The jacket had frill details at the bottom. The actor completed the look with her hair tied into a ponytail, subtle makeup and high heels.

Here are some more metallic outfits donned by Malaika

Image courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

