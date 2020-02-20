Malaika Arora To Sonam Kapoor; How Bollywood Actors Are Styling Puffed Sleeves

Bollywood actors are always in the public eye. For their movie to their red carpet, nothing misses the eyes of the fans. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have managed to intrigue the audiences with their fashion ensembles. Here are some pictures of Bollywood's leading ladies donning puffed sleeves with poise and grace. Check them out.

Bollywood actors and their puffed sleeve fashion:

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has managed to impress the audiences with her stunning fashion ensembles in the past. So, when she stepped out in a maroon puffed sleeve top, she was looking nothing but a diva. Dressed in a Valentino Maison designed dress, the Zoya Factor actor looked stunning. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Wants ‘people To Recall How Fear Gave Courage To Neerja’ As Film Marks 4 Yrs

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma stole the show when she stepped out in a white-silverish mini dress. The actor completed the look with open hair and smokey eyes. She was undoubtedly looking gorgeous, but her puffed sleeves stole the show and added all the oomph to her look.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares An Aww-dorable Picture Of Her Son Arhaan Khan With Taimur

Deepika Padukone

One of the most popular actors of the current generation, Deepika Padukone, stunned her fans when she wore a stunning red dress from the label Rosie Assoulin. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the cold-shoulder sleeve of Deepika Padukone, grabbed all the eyeballs. The actor completed the look with matching lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and a hint of glitter on the eyelids.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Recalls Her 'rejection' Days In B-town, Says 'I Never Backed Down'

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, best known for her movies like Love Aaj Kal, Kedarnath and Simmba, wore a stunning black dress to one of the public events. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor's puffy sleeves won the show. She completed the look with bright red lips and minimal jewellery.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Blazers Are Styled In The Most Unique Way Possible, See Pics

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's social media is gleaming with pictures of her impeccable fashion sense. She recently wore a neon green dress designed by Amit Aggarwal. The asymmetrical neon green dress with puffed sleeves was accompanied with wavy hairs and smokey black eyes.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone Instagram)