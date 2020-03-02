Malaika Arora Looks Beautiful In These Stylish Yellow Outfits, See Pics

Malaika Arora is a multi-faceted personality, she's an actor, model, VJ and the list goes on and on. Currently seen in the judge's seats of two distinct reality shows Supermodel Of The Year and India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora is a supremely popular face of the small the screen. Malaika Arora is a fashionista in real-life and her taste is fashion is simply incredible. From her majestic red-carpet looks to voguish gym wear, Malaika Arora sure knows the art of charming her fans.

Malaika Arora's Instagram photos have time and again set her fans' hearts racing. Malaika Arora's Instagram account is filled with her splendid photos in some outlandish outfits. But its the colour yellow, that suits the B-town diva like a dream. Here are some Malaika Arora's Instagram photos in stunning yellow outfits-take a look.

Malaika Arora's Bewitching photos in ravishing yellow outfits

Malaika Arora looks enchanting in this thigh-high slit flowy yellow dress with ruffle details

Malaika looks radiant in this super-stylish off-shoulder yellow dress, which is a must-have this spring season

The 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl looks dreamy in this outlandish halter neck flowy yellow dress

Malaika looks super comfy in this yellow casual strappy top

Out of all Malaika Arora's Instagram photos in this one, she gives us true boss-lady vibes. The pretty actor donnes this vibrant mustard yellow long-coat with a leather crop top- and black pants with sheer panache.

In this Malaika Arora's Instagram post, the 'Anarkali Disco Chali' girl makes heads turn with her glamorous yellow and black gown.

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

