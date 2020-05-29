Malaika Arora’s Unforgettable Pictures From Her Old Modeling Days

Malaika Arora is one of the most gorgeous looking ladies in Bollywood. Malaika has always been making the news, be it for her relationship status or her great and bold looks. The multi-tasker has gained a lot of popularity in the acting and dancing industry. Along with having a versatile profession, Malaika Arora is also well-known for judging many reality television shows, like Perfect Bride, India’s Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and more.

Also, Malaika Arora is mentioned without fail, when it comes to having a great fashion sense. However, even though Malaika Arora is a very famous name in the industry, fans might be unaware of the fact that she is a self-made star and has done modeling for various songs and advertisements in the start of her career. Read ahead to know more-

Malaika Arora’s pictures from her old days of modeling

Malaika Arora rose to fame with the item song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se. The song also features the film's lead and the two are seen dancing on top of a moving train in the video of the song. It quickly became popular upon the film’s release, and its music video, directed by Mani Ratnam, gained cult status. The song is based on Sufi music and Urdu poetry.

Another famous song that Malaika Arora was a part of is Kitni Haseen Zindagi. The song is sung by Lucky Ali. The song features Malaika Arora and Lucky Ali and depicts a tragic love story between two lovers. Malaika Arora was also famous for her song Aao Re Maro Dholna, that is a Rajasthani folk song, sung by Sukhvinder Singh and Sapna Wasti. The song features Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora was also a part of many famous advertisements back in the day. She was the brand ambassador for companies like Hero and features in their ad for their new product. She was also a part of the very famous and quirky advertisement for the fast-food restaurant, Pizza Hut. The advertisement featured Boman Irani and Satish Shah too.

