Malaika Arora & Her Squad Prove Friends Who Workout Together Stay Together | See Pics

Malaika Arora is one of the most influential celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has always been giving fans complete fashion and fitness goals. The actor is always lauded for her sense of fashion and it is quite evident on her social media handle.

Apart from being a fashion influencer, Malaika Arora is also a fitness influencer as the paparazzi always spot her outside her gym or in her gym attire. The actor also goes on to share several fitness videos on her Instagram handle and it seems like this picture of Malaika working out with her friends will make you want to work out with your friends too.

Malaika Arora is often spotted hanging out with her girlfriends at several places. The actor and her friends also go on to share several adorable pictures of them on their social media handles. But seems like Malaika Arora and her friends, not just party together, but also workout together and this picture stands proof.

In this picture, Malaika Arora can be seen giving some workout pose with her friends. In the picture, one can also spot Akansha Rajan Kapoor, Vidya Malavade and a few others. Check out the picture below.

Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration

Malaika Arora also goes on to share several workout posts to keep her fans motivated. As per reports, Malaika Arora loves doing yoga and Pilates during her workout as it helps her stay relaxed. Check out a few posts of Malaika Arora that will help inspire her fans in staying fit.

