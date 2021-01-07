Malaika Arora's Quest For 'gluten-free Bagels' Ends; Actor Shares Glimpse

On January 7, 2021, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of gluten-free bagels in her story. The actor shared the picture in order to inform her fans that her quest for gluten-free bagels is fulfilled. Actor Malaika is popular for her fitness regime and she constantly shares fitness tips to her fans on Instagram. A few days ago, she took to her Insta handle to ask her fans to help her find some gluten-free bagels. Read further to know more.

Malaika Arora's quest for gluten-free bagels has ended

Also read: Malaika Arora Shares 'move Of The Week' To Kickstart 2021, Explains Yoga Pose

Recently, Malaika asked for some help from her fans and followers. In her uploaded story, she asked her fans where she could find yeast-free and gluten-free bagels. In the story, she wrote, “Hi morning. Can someone pls tell me when can I get gluten-free and yeast-free bagels?”.

The actor uploaded a new picture updating her fans that her quest for the bagel has ended. The place tagged in the story is Eat-A-Whey restaurant. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Finally my quest for gluten-free n yeast-free bagels ends… thank u @eatawhey”.

Also read: Malaika Arora Asks Her Fans On Instagram Where To Find Gluten-free Bagels; See Post

The fitness enthusiast constantly posts a lot of pictures and videos of her fitness routine. She recently shared a picture where she can be seen doing a yoga pose in the swimming pool. In the caption, she encouraged her fans to kickstart their new year with a ‘shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment’. She also explained the importance of the pose and instructed her fans on how to do the ‘Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended hand to big toe pose)’.

Also read: Malaika Arora's Goa Holiday With Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora Was Indeed Blissful; See Pics

The actor is popular for her dancing skills and has been featured in some of the superhit songs. Her most popular dance number till date is Chaiyya Chaiyaa from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared in Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg which has 78 million views on YouTube, Anarkali Disco Chali from Housefull which has 77 million views on YouTube and Rangilo Maaro Dholna from Pyaar Ke Geet which has over 58 million views on YouTube. The actor is currently judging the dance show India’s Best Dancer.

Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Also read: Malaika Arora Goes On An Evening Drive In 'Beautiful Bandra'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.