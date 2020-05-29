Malaika Arora's Stylish House Where She Is Under Quarantine With Son Arhaan; See Pics Here

Malaika Arora is known as the style queen in Bollywood. She is also quite active on her social media. Malaika Arora is currently under self-quarantine at her house in Mumbai during the lockdown. She is seen spending quality time with her son Arhaan Khan and her pet dog Casper.

In her regular updates about her life in quarantine, she has given her fans glimpses of her abode. Malaika Arora’s house is a completely happy place for her which is all about simplicity, sunshine and lots of whites. Let’s take a look at Malaika Arora’s house.

Malaika Arora’s Unforgettable Pictures From Her Old Modeling Days

Malaika Arora is known to be a minimalist and an avid white lover. Her love for white colour is clearly visible at her house too. Everything from the couch bedding, walls to the floor are in the beautiful shades of white. In one of the pictures by Malaika Arora, her decorated Christmas tree also resonates her love for whites. The decorations on the tree are also done majorly in white objects and she is dressed in white too.

Rahul Khanna Responds To Malaika Arora's Accusation Of Being Socially Distant All The Time

Pictures of Malaika Arora's house

To complement the overall white theme of her house, Malaika Arora has added a pinch of colour to her chairs that go perfectly well with her white couch. She also has a beautiful glass dining table with chairs in grey shade. In her pictures during self-quarantine amid lockdown, she is usually seen around her living-cum-drawing room.

Malaika Arora's Adorable Pictures With Her Family Are All Things Love

Malaika Arora’s house is very simple yet truly elegant in every sense. She is often seen dishing out pictures of her happy place to her fans. Malaika Arora is often seen accompanied by her son Arhaan Khan and her dog Casper in the lockdown. Malaika Arora is also seen chilling at her balcony in a few of her pictures. Her balcony is wide enough for her greens and also to make for a mini porch.

Malaika Arora's Photos

Malaika Arora has a special love for cooking and she is seen cooking too in some of her videos on social media. She also likes to host her family and friends for special lunch and dinners. During the self-quarantine period too she has prepared several dishes.

Malaika Arora on Instagram

Malaika Arora Or Diana Penty: Who Pulled Off The Washed Denim Jacket And Wide Pants Look?

Malaika Arora is currently dating the Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The fans of this adorable couple have been asking them for their plans of marriage for quite some time now. In a media interaction last year, Malaika Arora had mentioned that her approach to love has changed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.