Rahul Khanna Responds To Malaika Arora's Accusation Of Being Socially Distant All The Time

Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna has been in the lockdown like most other celebrities. He has been asking his fans to follow the rules of quarantine in his own unique way. He recently shared a throwback picture of himself and stated that he has been striving hard to set some standards of social distancing. Bollywood actor Malaika Arora had an amusing response to the picture.

Rahul Khanna's photos

In the picture shared by Rahul Khanna, he is seen doing a high jump on a secluded beach. Despite not wearing a mask, the actor urged his fans to cover their faces. Rahul Khanna wore a pair of white coloured shorts in the picture. The actor’s shirtless picture has garnered a lot of attention from his fans. Actor Malika Arora also dropped a comment saying that he has been socially distancing himself all the time.

Rahul Kapoor seemed ‘guilty’ at her accusation. He claimed that she was absolutely correct when it came to his social skills. In the comment, Malaika Arora wrote, ‘U were social distancing even when we weren’t.’ [sic] Rahul Khanna hilariously replied, ‘Guilty as charged!’ [sic]

This is not the first time that the Bollywood actors were caught in a social media interaction. Rahul Khanna has previously dropped a funny comment on Malaika Arora’s Instagram post. Rahul Khanna and Malaika Arora’s social media interaction has made his fans feel like he is a ‘classic introvert’ in real life.

Rahul Khanna has a huge social media following. His fans often post sweet comments on his pictures and many times, the actor even gives his fans a reply. In the recent post, Rahul Khanna’s fans told him that the picture was full of positive vibes. Some even stated that their morning was a happy one after the actor posted a picture of himself.

Some fans commented on his picture with a hilarious comment. Some of his fans marvelled at his impeccable fitness. Many asked him how he managed to jump this high in the picture. Rahul Khanna’s fans often ask him for health tips as well as look up to him for some fashion inspiration.

