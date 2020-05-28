Malaika Arora's Adorable Pictures With Her Family Are All Things Love

Malaika Arora is spending time with her son, mother and her dog, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She posts pictures on her Instagram account sharing about her daily activities with her fans. She is extremely close to her parents, especially her mother. The actor's Instagram is filled with pictures of her family and her fans can't stop gushing over how adorable her pictures are. Here are a few pictures of the actor with her family, that are all things love.

Malaika Arora's family pictures are all things love

This is the most recent picture the actor shared with one of her most important family member, her pet dog Casper. In the adorable picture, she was seen cuddling and playing with her dog while her son looked on.

Another picture we found on the actor's Instagram is this family picture. She shared this adorable picture of her family on her Instagram account in which her father, mother and her sister Amrita Arora posed for a picture. The star got nostalgic and shared this picture with her family, mentioning in the caption that she hasn't seen them for 50 days and is eagerly waiting to see them.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Collaborates With Be YouNick, A Mahabharat 'Yuddh' Is On The Cards

This family picture on the star's Instagram was uploaded on the festival of Diwali, last year. This picture was shared by the Bollywood diva included her entire family. The actor looked happy and content with her entire family together, as she posed with her family in a beautiful red outfit.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty Pens Tribute For 'guru' Veeru Devgan, Commemorates His 1st Death Anniversary

Another lovely picture on the model-turned-actor's Instagram was this picture of her family she shared on the occasion of Father's day. It was lovely to see her entire family enjoying a hearty meal, spread across the table.

Also Read: Amrita Singh Is Singing 'Tum Aa Gaye Ho' For Saif Ali Khan In This Viral Video; See Here

Kaante actor and her sister Amrita Arora are extremely close to their mother and this picture of the adorable trio was shared by the actor on mother's birthday. The B-town sisters wore red outfits while their mother wore a beautiful black saree. In the other family picture too, the Arora sisters matched their white outfits while their parents stood behind them posing for a perfect family portrait.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar's Heartfelt Captions Dedicated To Her Family Members

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.