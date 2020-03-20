Malaika Arora Has A Witty Response To Rahul Khanna's 'stealing Pose' Accusation

Rahul Khanna is not just known for his acting chops, but also his humour. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a post on her social media alongside Kareena Kapoor. Rahul Khanna then reposted Malaika Arora's picture on his own social media handle and, in good humour, claimed that she was copying his pose. Rahul Khanna also shared a picture of his own pose that was strikingly similar to Malaika Arora's. However, Malaika Arora soon gave a witty retort.

Rahul Khanna accuses Malaika Arora of stealing his pose, she then responds with a coronavirus PSA

[Malaika Arora Instagram]

Above is the post that started the amusing banter between Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna. The post features Malaika Arora alongside Kareena Kapoor. Malaika Arora is also standing with her face half-covered with her own hand. Rahul Khanna later reposted this image on his own Instagram story and jokingly claimed that Malaika Arora was stealing his pose.

[Rahul Khanna Instagram]

In the above post, Rahul Khanna shared a side by side comparison of his pose alongside Malaika Arora's. He jokingly stated that Malaika Arora was copying his look again. At the end of the post, Rahul Khanna also wrote that he hoped everyone was staying safe and self-isolated. However, Malaika Arora quickly gave a witty response to Rahul Khanna's copying accusation.

[Malaika Arora Instagram]

Malaika reposted Rahul Khanna post on her Instagram story and provided a smart response. In her retort, Malaika told Rahul Khanna to avoid touching his face. This is actually a true fact, as touching your face without washing your hands is not advisable amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Malaika Arora's social media is full of posts about the Coronavirus pandemic. Just a few days ago, the actor asked her fans to stay healthy and gave them yoga tips to help them stay fit during their home quarantine. She also said that now, more than ever, it was essential to stay fit and healthy to ward off the virus.

