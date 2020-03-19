Malaika Arora And Other Celebs Spend Time With Pets During Social Distancing

As the Coronavirus pandemic has kept people away from visiting various public places in order to avoid getting in contact with COVID-19, various Bollywood celebrities too have taken time off their busy schedules and have decided to stay indoors. Now, actors like Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and various others have taken to their social media accounts and shared how they're spending their time during the social distancing period. Various celebrities are now posting photos with their lovely pets. Check it out below -

Malaika Arora

Malika Arora recently posted a photo on her Instagram where she could be seen petting her furry friend. In the caption, Malaika Arora expressed that she found love in the time of Corona with her dog. Besides this, she also urged people to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared a loved up photo with her dog Gino. Gino is a German Shepherd dog who was gifted to Priyanka Chopra by Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary. Check out Priyanka Chopra's post with her dog Gino below -

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown from the Stranger Things fame also took to her Instagram and posted photos with two of her furry dogs. In the caption, Millie expressed that self-isolation and social distancing during these times is very important. But she also wrote that now is the perfect time to be with family and pets and spend some quality time with them.

