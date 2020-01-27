Malang Movie Songs That You Should Listen; Chal Ghare Chalen And More

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is set to hit the theaters soon. The movie has a good buzz with its cast, trailer and heart-warming songs, which are also chartbusters. There are three songs from the film that have been released so far. Read to know about them.

Malang songs

Chal Ghar Chalen

The first track that was released from the Malang album was Chal Ghar Chalen. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. It features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani and shows a glimpse of their love story in the film. Chal Ghar Chale is a slow soulful melody. Check out the song and a few reactions.

Loved the song #ChalGharChalen

just loved the chemistry of #AdityaRoyKapur and @DishPatani

in the video. 💖 Both looks

so dam good on screen... #Malang pic.twitter.com/BDdDym1LBC — Shiv Dutta ⚡ (@imshiva17) January 10, 2020

Malang – Title Track

The second song to be out from the film album was Malang – Title track. Ved Sharma has sung and composed the song. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya. The song shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as they enjoy at a concert/party. The romantic number with a bit tempo music shows their intimacy equation. It also has Aditya in a few fight scenes.

The #MalangTitleTrack really sneaks up on you .. The more you listen , the more you get addicted ..😊.. #Malang ke gane sunna mera Nasha hai..🥂😀👍❤️ https://t.co/M6HwFD3tqy — Swatisan (@cog_bi) January 20, 2020

Humraah

The latest and third song released from Malang is Humraah. It is sung Sachet Tandon and music is by The Fusion Project. Kunaal Vermaa has penned down the lyrics of the song. The song also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as they are seen having fun on a trip together. It an upbeat song with a low tempo with a romantic feel. See what the audience said about the track.

#Humraah @sachet_tandon Man watttta a mesmerizing voice.. loved d song.. awesome composition — Swarna (@Swarnacute) January 23, 2020

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic action thriller film. It is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. The movie is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

