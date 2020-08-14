Malavika Mohanan Posts A Pool Photo On IG, Fans Find It 'serene'

Malavika Mohanan recently took Instagram to share a picture of herself from her vacation. Fans could see the actor in a pool along with a breathtaking view of nature in the background. Malavika Mohanan only mentioned who clicked the picture in her caption. Take a look at the post and also the comments fans left on it.

Also Read | 'Wish we were still neighbours': Malavika Mohanan quips on Vicky Kaushal's pic; here's why

Malavika Mohanan's Instagram post

Actor Malavika Mohanan recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself. The actor could be spotted in swimwear and her top was peach in colour with black borders. Malavika was posing in a pool and behind her, fans could spot green mountains and a cloudy sky. The pool water also reflected the grey clouds and sky.

Also Read | Did you know Malavika Mohanan became a fashion designer for her debut movie 'Pattam Pole'?

Many fans commented on Malavika Mohanan's photo. Most of the fans thought the picture was quite beautiful and one fan mentioned the post looked 'serene'. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan's quiz: How well do you know the actor? Find out

Malavika Mohanan also posted a picture of her pool on her story on Instagram. Fans could see the pool was an 'infinity pool' and the serene mountains could also be spotted in the picture. A striking aspect of the picture was the sky. Fans could spot the sun in between the clouds and a few rays also pierced through the clouds making the photo look heavenly. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

Also Read | Malavika Mohanan was encouraged by THIS South celebrity to become an actor

Malavika Mohanan is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly on Instagram. This helps keep her fans and admirers updated about her daily whereabouts. In her last post, fans could see the actor with a filter on her face. While fans thought the filter looked 'cute', the actor was very serious and was focused on her work. Malavika Mohanan's photos usually have a fun twist to them. Fans could also spot some books behind her. The actor added this in the caption - (cat emoji) at work #meowyoudoing?. Take a look at her post:

Malavika Mohanan's last few posts were quite artistic. The actor could be spotted in a saree with her hair open. She was also sporting some light jewellery and a big red bindi. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.