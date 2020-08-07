Did You Know Malavika Mohanan Became A Fashion Designer For Her Debut Movie 'Pattam Pole'?

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most critically acclaimed Indian movie actors in the industry, who is most commonly known for her promising work in the Malayalam movies. She has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language movies. She has been in the industry for over seven years and has come a long way, successfully creating a very huge fan-base for herself. Fans must be surprised to know that Malavika Mohanan had designed all the costumes for her debut movie, Parram Pole (2013), on her own.

Malavika Mohanan became a fashion designer during her debut movie?

Malavika Mohanan made her debut in the acting industry with the Malayalam language romantic drama movie, Pattam Pole. Directed by debutant director, Alagappan N, the movie cast Malavika Mohanan, Dulquer Salmaan, Archana Kavi, Anoop Menon, Lalu Alex, Jayaprakash, Seetha, Leema Babu, Shraddha Gokul, Nandhu, and Ilavarasu as the lead characters. The plot of Pattam Pole revolves around the love story of a Christian girl, Riya, and a Brahim boy, Karthik. The movie depicts how these two characters make things work even after being completely opposite from each other. The movie received mixed reviews and did average business at the box-office.

During this period, Malavika Mohanan realised that she is also very interested in the world of fashion. While the shooting for the movie was on, Malavika Mohanan set up an Indian ethnic fusion clothing brand of her own. Her brand is titled The Scarlet Window. The brand is still in existence and makes clothes that are Indian with a touch of Western clothing patterns. The actor herself models for the brand.

How did Malavika Mohanan get into acting?

Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of South’s popular cinematographer, K. U. Mohanan. While Malavika was still contemplating taking up higher studies for her career, she had once accompanied her father to one of his advertisements shoots that was for a big brand of fairness creams. The advertisement cast the veteran South actor, Mammootty. As Mammootty came to know about Malavika Mohanan’s interest in joining the film industry, he encouraged Malavika and offered her a role opposite his son, Dulquer Salmaan, in his upcoming Malayalam movie. Even though Malavika Mohanan took some time to consider the offer, but eventually passed the audition to make her acting debut in Pattam Pole (2013).

