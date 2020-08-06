Malavika Mohanan's Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

Actor Malavika Mohanan has a huge fan following among the Tamil film audiences (reported by an online portal), part of which can also be accredited to her bagging the role of Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagarajan 's Master. The actor recently celebrated her 27th birthday on August 4, 2020. The avid social media user she is, Malavika loves sharing pictures, videos, reels, and much more on her social media handle. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and her life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Malavika. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s roles, movies, and personal life.

Malavika Mohanan's quiz

In which year did Malavika Mohanan make her cinematic debut alongside Dulquer Salman in the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pole’

2012

2013

2015

2000

From where did Malvika Mohanan complete her graduation in Mass Media?

Wilson College

St. Xavier’s College

Jai Hind College

Bhawan’s College

What is the name of Malvika’s fashion blog called?

The Scarlet Window

Red Carpet Clothes

Clothing Paradise

Fashion Hub

Do you know what does Malvika love collecting, she also has a huge collection of it?

Coins

Cloth pieces

Badges

Rings

For which film did Malvika design her own clothes?

Pattam Pola

Beyond the clouds

Master

Petta

What did Malvika initially decide to become?

A cinematographer

A journalist

A fashion blogger

A costume designer

For which film did Malvika win a special jury award for her performance at the Jaycey Award?

Nirnayakam

Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi

The Great Father

Pattam Pole

Also read | Malavika Mohanan Is 'unfamiliar' With What Makes Her Desirable Among Tamil Movie Audience

What are Malvika’s hobbies?

Dancing and listening to music

Reading and writing

Cooking

Drawing and painting

Which actors were approached to play Malavika Mohanan's role in Beyond The Clouds?

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma

Where was Malvika born?

Kannur district

Idukki district

Thrissur district

Kollam district

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Shares Pic Of Video Chat And Malavika Mohanan Has An Interesting Observation

Answers:

1) 2013

2) Wilson College

3) The Scarlet Window

4) Rings

5) Pattam Pola

6) A cinematographer

7) Nirnayakam

8) Dancing and listening to music

9) Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut

10) Kannur district

Also read | Actor Malavika Mohanan Shares A Riveting Post On Subtle Racism, Calls For Change

Also read | Malavika Mohanan Leaves An Interesting Comment Under Vicky Kaushal's Post; Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.