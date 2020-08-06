Malavika Mohanan Was Encouraged By THIS South Celebrity To Become An Actor

Malavika Mohanan is a critically acclaimed actor, who is majorly known for her work in the Malayalam movie industry. The actor has also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi language movies. The actor has spent over seven years in the acting industry and has come a long way, successfully creating a huge fan-base for herself. But did you know who encouraged Malavika Mohanan to take up acting and become an actor by profession? Read ahead to know.

How Malavika Mohanan got into acting

Malavika Mohanan is the daughter of popular South cinematographer, K. U. Mohanan. The actor hails from Payyanur, Kerela but was brought up in Mumbai. She completed her graduation and successfully got a degree in Bachelors of Mass Media from Wilson College, Mumbai. Since her graduation, the actor was hoping to join her father as a cinematographer or work towards becoming a director.

While she was contemplating about taking up higher studies, Malavika had once accompanied her father to an advertisement shoot for a branded fairness cream. The advertisement featured the evergreen South actor, Mammootty. As Mammootty got to know about Malavika Mohanan’s interest in becoming an actor, he encouraged her to join the industry and offered Malavika a role opposite his son, Dulquer Salmaan, in an upcoming Malayalam movie. Malavika Mohanan took some time to consider the offer and eventually passed the audition to make her debut as an actor in Pattam Pole (2013).

Pattam Pole is a Malayalam language, romantic drama movie. Directed by debutant director, Alagappan N. The movie's cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Dulquer Salmaan, Archana Kavi, Anoop Menon, Lalu Alex, Jayaprakash, Seetha, Leema Babu, Shraddha Gokul, Nandhu, and Ilavarasu as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a Brahim boy, Karthik, and a Christian girl, Riya. The movie depicts how the two characters make things work despite being completely opposite by nature. The movie received mixed reviews and did average at the box-office.

This was the start of Malavika Mohanan's acting career and she never looked back since. She went ahead to play lead characters in many movies in different languages. Fans have eagerly been waiting for her upcoming movie, Master, that is a Lokesh Ranagaraj's directorial. The movie was set to release in mid-2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. No further date for its release has officially been announced yet.

