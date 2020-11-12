Mallika Sherawat Shares A #ThrowbackThursday Picture From A Glam Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat has over a million followers on Instagram and she sure knows how to keep her fans intrigued about her life. Mallika Sherawat is no stranger to the millennial concept of Throwback Thursday and posts it on her Instagram. Her throwbacks have been making the rounds in media more frequently than before. Like when she posted a photo with Hollywood Action Star Jackie Chan, or the recent post when the actor shared an image with the American Vice President Kamala Harris. Mallika recently took to her Instagram and posted yet another sizzling picture that the fans are going gaga over.

The sizzling throwback post from Mallika Sherawat’s Instagram

Mallika Sherawat’s photos on her Instagram range from her Hollywood Throwback to Bollywood Throwback. From vacation photos to the glamourous photoshoots and from her daily life selfies to her workout videos, all her posts have managed to grab the attention of the fans and the actor has done it once again today. Mallika Sherawat posted a Throwback photo of herself from one of her shoots.

The Murder fame actor took to her Instagram and posted an image in which she can be seen wearing an aqua blue dress and posing with her hands over the top. She also mentioned the very quirky and infamous social media quote saying, “Life isn’t perfect but your outfit can be!”. Mallika also mentioned the hashtags brown girls and brown is sexy, making a very significant point and sharing the pride of her skin colour with this social media post. She captioned the photo writing, "Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be! #glamitup #tbt #throwback #glamiator #mallikamagic #glamourgirl #glammakeup #happymemories #shootmode #browngirls #brownissexy".

Mallika Sherawat’s photos

Here are some more memorable Throwback Thursday posts that the actor has shared on her Instagram Handle. Mallika took to Instagram and shared a Behind the Scene from the superhit film Guru. In this post, she was seen with the protagonist of the film Abhishek Bachchan. She also revealed that this scene was shot in Istanbul, Turkey. Take a look.

Here's another glamourous throwback photo of the actor. From the time when Mallika walked the red carpet of The Cannes Film Festival. Mallika wore a gorgeous blue gown designed by the international fashion designer Georges Hobeika. See the picture here

Image Credits: @mallikasherawat IG

