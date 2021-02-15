Mallika Sherawat Shells Out 'happy Vibes' In Red Flower Dress, Calls It 'look Of The Day'

On February 14, 2021, Mallika Sherawat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen posing on her balcony as she enjoys her time in Kolkata. The actor looked beautiful in a red floral print velvet outfit and flaunted her faded smile while clicking the pictures. Take a look at her latest Insta post.

Mallika Sherawat poses on her balcony

Mallika donned a red coloured velvet outfit with a halter neck. She kohled up her eyes and wore a matte red lipstick. She styled her hair in loose waves and kept them open. She accessorised herself with a watch, a few pieces of bracelets and a pair of oxidized earrings. Mallika can be seen playing with her hair in the first two pictures, while she flaunted her faded smile in the third one. In the caption, she simply dropped a pair of red roses emoticons.

As soon as Mallika Sherawat's photos were uploaded, many of her fans were quick to like the post and complimented her beauty in the comments section. A fan commented, “Beautiful mallika” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “God bless God gifted Mallika” with several fire emoticons. A user simply wished her ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ and dropped red hearts.

The Murder actor is currently in Kolkata and is making most of her time. The actor is quite active on Instagram as she is constantly treating her fans with snippets from the trip. On February 13, 2021, she shared yet another series of pictures wearing the hotel’s bathrobe. The actor posed in her balcony with an apple in her hand and flaunted her beauty. In her caption, she wrote, “Until Eve gave him the apple” with an apple emoticon.

Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the post. A fan commented, “Always hottie” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Nice photo your looking so beautiful and hot” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “An apple a day keep doctor away” with a pair of fire emoticons. Another user wrote, “Looking hot” with a fire emoticon.

