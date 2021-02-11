Mallika Sherawat's Latest Pic Will Remind You Of Kajol's Iconic Scene From 'DDLJ'

On February 11, 2021, Mallika Sherawat took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, the Murder actor can be seen wrapped in a white towel. She can be seen enjoying her quality time in Kolkata, as she poses on a balcony. Flaunting her bright smile in the pictures, Mallika asked her fans to ‘relax’ and ‘smile’. Take a look at her latest post.

Mallika Sherawat poses in a white towel

While sharing the pictures, Mallika wrote, “Relax & enjoy” with a laughing face and shiny-eyed face emoticons. The place tagged in the post is Kolkata. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her natural look and has simply kept her hair loose. Mallika’s towel pictures can remind one of Ranbir Kapoor’s towel moment in his debut Saawariya, however, with a twist. However, several others would think if the actor is trying to bring back Kajol from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's iconic Mere Khwaabon Mein Jo Aaye.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like the post and dropped positive comments. A fan called her ‘wonderful’ and ‘hot’. Another fan simply wrote, “Beautiful” and dropped a pair of fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Stunning ma’am” with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one commented, “So beautiful hot beauty” with several red hearts.

Mallika Sherawat's photos

Well, this isn’t the first time that Mallika has risen the temperature. She has been constantly treating her fans with snippets from her ongoing Kolkata trip. In one of her recent posts, the actor can be seen lying while posing for the camera. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing blue satin nightwear and flaunting her legs. She accessorised her look with a watch, few bangles and a diamond ring. She kept her wavy hair loose and relaxed while posing. In her caption, she simply wrote, “Relaxing” with a butterfly emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Always the best ‘#mallikasherawatmagic’” with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Beautiful pictures”. A user commented, “Lovely pic”.

