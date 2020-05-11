Swwapnil Joshi's New YouTube Channel 'PILLU TV' Starts Off With 25k Followers

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi is making the best use of his lockdown time and has created his own brand new YouTube channel. It is called Pillu TV and has already garnered over 25 thousand followers. Read on to know more about Pillu TV which is made by Swwapnil Joshi’s kids Maayra and Raaghav:

Swwapnil Joshi's new YouTube channel

According to reports, Swwapnil Joshi, who is known to have played crucial roles in films like Duniyadari, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai, and Mitwaa, spoke about his family and his YouTube channel Pillu TV. Talking about his family, he said that it has kept him going for over 30 years. Now, as a father, he said, he wants to make sure that he is there to help his children grow with ‘a balanced amalgamation’ of modern and traditional values.

The Luv Kush actor then stated that he has sincerely believed that as a nation, we have a strong cultural and traditional values. This has created the foundation for today’s modern and progressive society, said the actor. He then stated that he feels lucky to be living with his parents who make sure that both his kids are thrust upon with those values, like respecting the elderly, worshipping the gods, and being responsible.

Joshi said that his kids are learning everything in a fun way and talked about how raising a happy family is not a single person’s job. He called this process a team effort and stated that this is how the idea of Pillu TV came into being. This new channel gives a sneak peek into his family life. On the channel, he also talks about the behind-the-scenes moments from his show Uttar Ramayan, which has found its way back to the television amidst COVID lockdown.

