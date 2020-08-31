Mallika Sherawat Spends Sunday Playing Chess, Says 'Cautiously, Planning My Move'

Mallika Sherawat gave a sneak peek into how her Sunday vibes looked like. On August 30, the actor played chess at home. Mallika shared a picture of herself in which she looked all busy, concentrating on the game. The photo also gave a glimpse of her lavish house.

The Murder actor called it "Sunday chill" and wrote, "Carefully, cautiously, planning my move." Mallika donned a V-neck royal blue tee along with beige trousers. She left her hair naturally open. As soon as her post was up, a bunch of fans dropped comments on it. While many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons.

Mallika Sherawat plays chess at home

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Shares 'blast From The Past' Picture Leaving Fans Stunned; See Here

Mallika Sherawat further took to her Instagram story and posted a boomerang. In the video, she could be seen "weekending" on her chair. Meanwhile, in another picture, she was seen snuggling into her bed. Sharing the photo, Sherawat wrote, "feeling lazy."

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat flaunts her no-makeup look in the latest post

Earlier this week, Mallika Sherawat took a stroll down the memory lane and dug out some old throwback pictures with her Welcome co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. Mallika recalled the blast she had while shooting for the film. The first two pictures are were stills with Anil Kapoor, from the songs of Welcome. The third picture looked like a BTS photo in which the trio was all smiles for the camera. However, it was Nana Patekar's expression that stole the show.

"Had a blast shooting for Welcome," Sherawat wrote. Mallika made her caption a little more interesting. She asked fans "How many times have you guys watched it?". Soon, netizens flocked to reply to her question. A fan replied, "Around 30, every time when it's being telecasted on TV." Whereas, another user wrote, "thousands of time...one of my all-time favourites."

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post

Welcome released in 2007. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie still remains fresh in the hearts of the fans. Mallika, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's comic chops won many hearts.

Mallika has been a part of films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Hisss, Dirty Politics and others. After her 2015 film, Mallika has been away from the celluloid. She is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts garner a lot of attention from fans.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Recalls The Time When She 'had A Blast' On 'Welcome' Sets With Co-stars

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat shares post-workout pictures, says 'keep positive mindset'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.