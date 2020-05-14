Mallika Sherawat Shares A Throwback Photo From Her School Days, Netizens Go 'wow'

Many celebrities are sharing throwback pictures from their archives on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown as they quarantine at home. Recently, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat joined the list as she posted a picture of herself on Instagram where she is hardly recognisable. The picture was taken during Teacher's Day celebrations while she was in school.

Mallika Sherawat's throwback photo

Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram to post a throwback picture from her school days. The diva is seen clad in a saree and looks almost unrecognisable as she poses with friends.

Adding a caption to her post, Mallika Sherawat wrote, "Throwback from the school days, what fun it was to dress up in sarees on teachers day :)!", followed by a host of hashtags. Take a look at the picture here:

Instantly Mallika Sherawat's fans took to praise her saree look in the comment section. One of them even complimented her saying, "Old is gold 👌💐❤️ Sweet Memories 🎉😍". Take a look:

In other news, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Mallika Sherawat opened up about her wedding plans. She said she was "not interested" in marriage and was certainly not ready to be a "bahu". However, Mallika Sherawat revealed that she has someone special in her life right now but refused to talk about it saying she wanted to keep her relationship private. The Murder actor added that the person was proud of her and her choices in life.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Mallika Sherawat has been giving her fans sneak peek into her family life. She is in quarantine with her family and often posts about her workout routines and spending quality time with her nephew. Check them out:

