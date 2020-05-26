Mallika Sherawat Shares 'blast From The Past' Picture Leaving Fans Stunned; See Here

Amid this lockdown, many celebrities are using social media to bridge the gap between them and their fans. They are often seen giving glimpses of their daily life, throwback post, productivity post and much more. Actor Mallika Sherawat is among the many celebs who try and keep her fans entertained with her daily dose of Insta post.

Mallika Sherawat recently took to Instagram to share a major throwback post. In the picture, the actor can be seen doing her hair and makeup as she was shooting for a scene. The actor can be seen sporting a blue bralette, red and blue checkered shirt with a knot tied to her hips.

The actor also opted for her hair tied into a puff along with a messy hairdo, well-applied liner, well-done brows, nude highlighter, glossy lips and dangler earrings. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Blast from the past.” Check out the post below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Netizens went on to praise the actor for her stunning looks and fashion. Some of them wrote, “Cool looks,” “you look very pretty,” such a lovely picture,” and many more. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Mallika Sherawat is currently spending her time with her family due to the lockdown. Apart from this picture, she has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures and videos from her previous films, eating some delicious food, exercising, spending time with her adorable nephew and lots more.

The actor also recently gave an interview with an entertainment portal where she spoke about her wedding plans. Mallika Sherawat revealed she's got someone special right now in her life but refused to speak about it saying she wanted to keep her relationship private. She also added that she and her life choices made him very proud.

On the work front

The actor was last in the series Booo: Sabki Phategi alongside Tusshar Kapoor, Krishna Abhishek, Sanjay Mishra and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama film, Saali Khushi. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Vivek Oberoi and Vijay Raaz in lead roles.

