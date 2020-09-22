Mallika Sherawat Shares Picture Posing With Queen Of Chess

Actor Mallika Sherawat has been very active on social media lately. She engages with her fans by sharing photos from her personal life. Recently, Mallika Sherawat shared a picture of herself posing with the queen on chess. She captioned the image with a 'savage' caption. Take a look at Mallika Sherawat's Instagram photo.

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram post

Mallika Sherawat recently took to her Instagram to share yet another picture with a chess reference. In the series of two pictures, Sherawat posed with a chess piece -- a queen. She flaunts the chess piece as she poses for the camera on her chair. In Mallika Sherawat's photos, she is wearing a camouflaged t-shirt and her hair looks well done. Sherawat is sporting a no-makeup look in her recent pictures. She captioned the pictures with "She is a QUEEN, With li'l bit of savage!"

The Murder actor was showered with a lot of love from her fans. Fans comment with heart and fire emojis on Mallika Sherawat's photos. Take a look at some of the comments:

Mallika Sherawat played chess with the wrong pieces

Previously, Mallika Sherawat had shared a picture of hers posing while playing chess. She looked tensed as she was planning her next move. However, she was trolled for that picture as there was something completely wrong with the image. Mallika Sherawat's chessboard had two queens. Netizens also pointed out that the pieces were placed wrongly and most importantly, her first move is shown like she's moving the queen, which is wrong. Take a look at the picture:

Mallika Sherawat on the work front

Mallika Sherawat was last seen in Time Raiders in 2016 and in Dirty Politics in 2015. Sherawat is known for her roles in Guru, Murder, Hiss, and Welcome. Her song from Welcome's Honth Raseele is popular to date. Currently, she has been quite active on her Instagram.

