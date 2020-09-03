Mallika Sherawat Shares A Throwback Video Of 'Kalasala Kalasala' Making; Watch

Double Dhamaal actor Mallika Sherawat took to Instagram on Thursday, September 03, 2020, to share a throwback video of her enjoying on the sets of a film. Along with the post, the actor also went on to describe the video. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika shared a throwback video from the making of kalasala kalasala a dance number from the movie titled Osthe.

In the video, the actor can be seen showing off her dance moves and it is also quite evident that she is enjoying herself grooving to the quirky track. Mallika can be seen sporting a pinkish-orange skirt and blouse with shimmer all over it. She also completed the look with similar coloured bangles and maang tikka. One can also notice the background dancers along with the cameraman trying to capture every moment.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to describe the video giving a little background about it. She wrote, “#throwback to the making of 'kalasala kalasala' the superhit dance number from the film Osthe. Had such a ball dancing my heart out with the superstar Simbu! #tbtðŸ”™ðŸ“¸ #throwbackvideo #memoriesðŸ’• #dancersofinstagram #danceislife #gratitude #lovemylife #tollywood”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Mallika Sherawat Shares Post-workout Pictures, Says 'keep Positive Mindset'

Seeing this post, netizens went all out to comment all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the users went on to praise the actor for her dancing skills and on-screen appearance, while some went on to praise the actor for her good looks. One of the users wrote, “This is beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “I know this song only because of you”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Mallika Sherawat Spends Sunday Playing Chess, Says 'Cautiously, Planning My Move'

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film, Booo: Sabki Phategi alongside Tusshar Kapoor and Krishna Abhishek in lead roles. The plot revolves around Manav's childhood friends who reunite at his resort for a fun-staycation. However, their romantic plans turn hilariously dangerous when they realise that their holiday destination is haunted. Mallika will next be seen in Nicholas Tana’s documentary film We Are Animals alongside Alison Pill, Alexandra Paul and Daniella Monet in lead roles. The film is in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | Mallika Sherawat Places Chess Pieces Incorrectly, Fan Says 'they're 2 White Queens'

Also read | Mallika Sherawat Gives Major "Monday Motivation" With Intense Weight Training Session

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.