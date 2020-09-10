Mallika Sherawat Shares A Picture Of Her Favourite Scene From Her Film 'Guru', See Here

Actor Mallika Sherawat recently took to Instagram to share her favourite scene from the film Guru. Abhishek Bachchan was also featured in the post and Malika added that the scene was shot in Turkey. Take a look at her post and see how fans have reacted to the Mallika Sherawat's recent post.

In the latest post uploaded by Mallika Sherawat, fans can see the actor speaking with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Malika's hands can be seen over Abhishek's shoulder, wearing a purple dress. Malika is wearing hand gloves and wearing light make-up. Abhishek Bachchan is looking at her in the photo and is sporting a jacket.

Mallika Sherawat wrote a small caption with the post. She mentioned that this scene was one of her favourite scenes with the actor. Her caption further read - 'We shot this portion of the film in Istanbul Turkey. Working with legends like @dirrajivmenon @maniratnam.official was a dream come true @maniratnam_ #guru #guruthefilm #throwbackthursday #tbt #throwback #film #bollywoodfilm' (sic)

Many fans have since liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the actor looked very good in the post. Take a look at the comments fan left on the post:

Pic Credit: Mallika Sherawat's Insatgram

The scene in the picture from the movie Guru. Guru released in 2007 and was directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam. The film had a powerful cast with likes of Mithun Chakraborty as "Nanaji" Manik Dasgupta, Abhishek Bachchan as Gurukant Desai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sujata Desai, Madhavan as Shyam Saxena and Mallika Sherawat as Jhumpa, the dancer in song Mayya Mayya. Guru received critical acclaim in many countries and received 83 out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Malika Sherawat's photos

Actor Malika Sherawat is moderately active on her Instagram and keeps posting time to time to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans can see the actor in a white dress. Many fans thought the actor looked radiant. Malika also sported almost no-makeup in the post. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

