Abhishek Bachchan Has Befitting Reply For Troll Who Criticises Him

Abhishek Bachchan recently expressed how he “can’t wait” for theatres to reopen as he feels they are the “best place on Earth” for him. Soon, the tweet grabbed attention from netizens and the actor became a subject for trolls who criticised him for wanting to go to theatres. However, junior Bachchan made his intentions clear and had the perfect reply to stop the troll.

Abhishek Bachchan's tweet

Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted that he “cannot wait” to have the experience one gets at a movie theatre. The actor mentioned that he cannot wait to eat “popcorn, samosa and cold drink” at a theatre. He further talked about how he cannot wait to hear the “cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing” as he called theatres the “best place on Earth”. Check out the tweet below.

Can’t wait. Popcorn, samosa and cold drink!!! The cheering, clapping, whistling and dancing. Best place on Earth! https://t.co/4CionM5Aqu — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2020

Troll reacts to Abhishek's tweet

However, the tweet was not received well by several netizens who criticised the actor for wanting to go to theatres during the pandemic. A netizen, who later removed the tweet, had written, “So you agree to pay the bills of all the people who will be infected with COVID from these theatres? If yes, then please celebrate or else keep your ***b mouth shut”.

Abhishek's response to the troll

As observed earlier as well, Abhishek Bachchan has his way of dealing with social media trolls. He is always able to kill negativity with his politeness yet sarcastic comments. The actor pointed out to the troll that he wrote in his tweet that he “can't wait” for the theatres to reopen.

Abhishek Bachchan explained in another tweet that the previous tweet meant that he is excited to go to theatres “as and when the government decides it’s safe to re-open the theatres”. He also mentioned that he is looking forward to having that experience only when it will be safe to go back. The actor also asked the netizen to “stop being contentious” and told him that “there is absolutely no need to be rude”. Check out the tweet below.

Why don’t you try reading my tweet again? I wrote “can’t wait” which means as and when the government decides it’s safe to re-open the theatres. I look forward to when it’ll be safe to go back. Stop being contentious. And there’s absolutely no need to be rude. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 4, 2020

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Best Place On Earth’ Tweet Will Make One Miss The Theatres

Netizens support Abhishek

The tweet received an overwhelmingly positive response from other netizens who praised Abhishek for his positive approach. Several netizens tweeted to the actor that he should ignore the trolls and negativity on social media. Check out the tweets below.

Good reply @juniorbachchan . Iam a big fan of you. My most watched movie of urs is RUN.😘😘 — Monika Raj (@MonikaRohit2004) September 4, 2020

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID, Amitabh Bachchan Says 'God Is Great'

The way you kill negativity with your politeness, is plain amazing. Hope you always stay like this and others get inspired. — Divya Paliwal (@divya_paliwal) September 4, 2020

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Attends Online Classes; Says 'dhanywaad Miss'

Befitting reply. I liked it.👌👌👌👏👏👏 — Partho@70 (@Partho701) September 4, 2020

Read Also | Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts New "ready To Go Back To Work" Look After Battling COVID-19

Image credits: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.