Mallika Sherawat Starts Her Saturday Morning In A Healthy Way By 'Stretching It Out'

Actor Mallika Sherawat is a yoga and fitness enthusiast and her Instagram account is proof of this. Sherawat often starts her day by practising yoga, as she believes it is the healthiest way to begin one's day. Today, however, Mallika Sherawat started her day by stretching. The actor shared a picture of her 'fitness love', take a look-

Mallika Sherawat spends Saturday morning stretching

Dressed in a pink Nike sports bra and a black innerwear, Mallika Sherawat stretched her body in the picture she shared. Along with the picture, Mallika Sherawat stated the benefits of stretching, mentioning how this is a low impact yoga stretch that put the natural body weight to work.

Many of Mallika Sherawat's fans flooded the comment section, praising the actor for her fitness. Several left heart emojis under the picture, praising her fitness and her yogic posture. Some of Mallika Sherawat's fans commented that she looked 'beautiful & 'lovely'.

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram

Mallika Sherawat's Instagram is flooded with beautiful pictures of the actor. She often posts pictures of her flaunting her various outfits. The actor also posts pictures in her different yoga postures. The actor also posts snippets from some of her old Bollywood movies. Here are some of Mallika Sherawat's Instagram pictures below:

Mallika Sherawat predominantly works in Hindi films. The actor has established herself as an actor and a dancer in Bollywood with her various performances. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Jeena Sirf Merre Liye and starred in several films later like Darna Zaroori Hai, Pyaar Ke Side effects and Murder. Some of Mallika Sherawat’s popular roles are in films like Thank You, Hiss, Welcome, Double Dhamaal and Guru. Apart from Hindi, Mallika Sherawat has also appeared ion English, Tamil, Kannada and Chinese films. Mallika Sherawat last appeared in the web series Boo Sabki Phategi. She portrayed the character of Haseena, a walking ghost in the film.

