Mallika Sherawat Extends Gratitude To Makers Of 'favourite Film' 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects'

On September 24, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat took to her social media handle and shared a couple of throwback pictures for her previous project Pyaar Ke Side Effects. The throwback post also featured the lead actor Rahul Bose. The photos captured the lead actors from a few scenes of the rom-com. Writing a caption for her Throwback Thursday post, Mallika asserted, "One of my favorite films - Pyaar ke Side/Effects."

She further extended gratitude towards the director, Saket Chaudhary, as the caption read, "Thank you #saketchaudhary & Pritish Nandy films for believing in me & giving me one of the best films". To conclude her caption, Mallika added a few hashtags, such as #throwbackthursdays #favouritefilm #gratitudedaily #love #romance and #couplegoals. Scroll down to take a look at Mallika Sherawat's latest Instagram post.

Mallika Sherawat's Throwback Thursday post

READ | Mallika Sherawat Spends Sunday Playing Chess, Says 'Cautiously, Planning My Move'

Within a few minutes, the slideshow managed to garner more than 1k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform, and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans, from her 1.7M Instagram followers, flooded the comments box with red-heart and fire emoticons. On the other side, a fan wrote, "This was a great watch and you were super in it.... really miss seeing u in Indian films" while another user asserted, "I enjoyed this movie. I don’t speak Hindi but watched it with subtitles. It was fun. Litty music".

READ | Mallika Sherawat Shares Picture Posing With Queen Of Chess

Pyaar Ke Side Effects cast

Pyaar Ke Side Effects released back in 2006 on September 15. The movie explored the theme of 'commitment phobia' in relationships. The film was a commercial hit and managed to garner a positive response from the critics too. Later, in 2014, the makers released its sequel, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, starring Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar in the lead characters.

Apart from Mallika and Rahul, actors such as Ranvir Shorey, Sophie Choudhary, Suchitra Pillai-Malik and Jas Arora, among many others, played significant characters. The music album of the film was also an instant hit. Following the success of Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat collaborated again for a film, titled Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam. However, the lead pair failed to attract the footfalls at the BO.

READ | Mallika Sherawat Shares A Throwback Video Of 'Kalasala Kalasala' Making; Watch

READ | Mallika Sherawat Shares A Picture Of Her Favourite Scene From Her Film 'Guru', See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.