Mallika Sherawat Spotted At Marine Drive Taking Selfies With Cops, Hails Mumbai Police

Recently, Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat was spotted at Marine drive, Mumbai. Mallika Sherawat was seen posing for selfies with the police officials, who were on duty to ensure that the citizens are maintaining social distancing and following the government's guidelines. Mallika Sherawat was sporting a casual look as she opted for a yellow floral dress paired with purple sneakers. Check out a few pictures below:

Well, Mallika Sherawat also shared a candid picture on her Instagram wall. In the caption, she wrote a note to acknowledge the efforts of the Mumbai police in keeping the city safe during this difficult time. Her caption read, "Thank you @mumbaipolice for working so hard to keep us all safe". The photo featured four on-duty cops along with Mallika Sherawat.

A few days back, after Unlock 1 was announced, Mallika Sherawat visited Bandstand at Bandra for her evening walk. She shared a video in which she was posing for selfies with fans. In the video, she was also seen stretching her legs. Watch it below:

On the other side, Mallika Sherawat has also kept her fans engaged and entertained during the nationwide lockdown. She often gave a sneak peek into her workout sessions and urged fans to practice yoga for better health. Apart from this, she also shared a few throwbacks and recalled her memories associated with the pictures.

Mallika Sherawat's career

The 43-year-old actor dipped her toes in the film industry with a 2002 release, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. She was seen playing a pivotal character in the romantic-drama. A year later, she essayed the leading lady of Khwahish, directed by Govind Menon.

Thereafter, she became a popular face of Bollywood and was delivered back to back hit movies, including Emraan Hashmi starrer 2004 release Murder. Her performance in Murder grabbed the attention of the audience. The film was not only a commercial hit but also one of the boldest films released in 2004. Later, she also tried the comedy genre and worked in several comedy films. Her films Welcome and Double Dhamaal, released in 2007 and 2011 respectively, managed to tickle the funny bone of the audience and set the BO on fire.

