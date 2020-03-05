The Debate
Mallika Sherawat's #ThrowbackThursday Picture With Jackie Chan Will Make Your Day

Bollywood News

Here is what Mallika Sherawat shared with Jackie Chan. Read on to find out what the fans had to say about the picture she shared today.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat has done two Chinese films, namely, The Myth and Time Raiders in her career so far. The actress is reportedly close to Jackie Chan with whom she shared screen space in the film, The Myth. Mallika Sherawat’s friendship with Chan dates back to 2004 when the film was just being shot in China. Mallika Sherawat shared a #ThrowbackThursday picture with Jackie Chan and it is worth all the time.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Posts A Recreation Of An Iconic DDLJ Scene While In Nepal

Mallika Sherawat has more than one million followers and growing. She constantly shares photos of her daily indulgences, be it fitness or what she eats, she believes in keeping her fans happy with all her life updates. She also updates about her vacations around the globe. One such picture is her old photo with the popular martial artist and actor Jackie Chan. In the picture that Mallika Sherawat shared today, Jackie Chan is clad in a white suit with pastel leaves on it and kissing back Mallika Sherawat’s palm. Jackie Chan and Mallika Sherawat are looking at the camera in the picture. Mallika Sherawat looks beautiful in a red halter neck dress.

Check out the photo on Mallika Sherawat's Instagram alongside Jackie Chan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat To Make A Comeback In Tamil Cinema After A Decade; Details Inside

Mallika Sherawat received mixed reactions from her followers on the throwback posts. She shared the picture and wrote, “Wt the one & only @jackiechan #tbt #throwbackthursday #throwback #jackiechan #themyth”, and also tagged Jackie Chan. Some comments appreciated the post as she still keeps the followers happy. Some fans were critical of the picture, and they called out on her for 'sharing old pictures'. 

Also Read | After Anushka Sharma, Mallika Sherawat Tries Deadlifts, But Netizens Too Harsh On Actor

What's next for Mallika Sherawat?

Mallika Sherawat will be seen next in Paambattam which will release in many Southern languages. The film is directed by Vadivudaiyan. The film is Mallika Sherawat’s comeback in Kollywood after more than ten years.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Attends Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Party, Poses With Bill Gates

 

 

