Unlock 1: Indore MP Sanitises Temple With Non-alcohol Sanitiser 'to Preserve Its Sanctity'

As the 'Unlock 1' of the COVID-19 lockdown begins, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Sunday sanitized a temple using non-alcohol based sanitisers in the Rajwada area, amid certain opposition to alcohol being used in any form for this purpose. Speaking to the media, the MP said that they have used non-alcoholic sanitiser in order to maintain the sanctity of the temple.

"The public is expected to come here. Hence, we are sanitizing this. We will further sanitize other temples and other public places," he added. Meanwhile, several temples and other religious places are not allowed to be opened in Indore due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district. On Sunday, 36 people were tested positive for the virus, while one person dies. Currently, there are a total of 3,785 cases in the city, while the death toll has increased to 157.

While the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for the public will be permitted to open from June 8, the facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states. Meanwhile, several other religious places around the country are set to be re-opened with their own security measures.

Read: Odisha: Migrant worker delivers baby in Shramik Special train, third such case in state

'Unlock 1'

The Centre had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. It had also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

Read: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation to resume bus operations from June 8

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

Read: Tirupati to reopen for devotees from June 8, will adhere to precautionary Covid measures

Read: Unlock 1: Devotees offer prayers at temples and mosques as religious places reopen

(With ANI Inputs)