Mammootty Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Street Lights' Actor

Actor Mammootty has predominantly featured in Malayalam films. The actor has also worked in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada film industries. In his career span till now, he has featured in more than 400 films. Mammootty gained major recognition in the industry with movies like Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Mahayanam, Dhruvam, Vatsalyam, The King, Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja among others.

Mammootty married Sulfath in 1979 and has a daughter Surumi (born in 1982), and a son Dulquer Salmaan. Mammootty is celebrating his birthday today, September 7. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s journey till now.

Mammootty quiz

1. What is Mammootty’s full name?

Muhammad Kutty Ismail

Muhammad Ismail

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail

Muhammad Kutty Ismail Panaparambil

2. Which among these is Mammootty’s debut film?

Dhariputra

Mounam Sammadham

Shikari

Anubhavangal Paalichakal

3. Which movie marked Mammootty’s debut in Tamil cinema?

Mounam Sammadham

Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu

Ahimsa

Padayattam

4. Mammootty was a part of which Indian English film?

The Night of

Man on a Ledge

Life of Pi

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

5. What is the relationship between Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan?

Uncle

Best friend

Father

Father’s friend

6. What is the name of Mammootty’s production house?

Mammootty Production Films

Playhouse Motion Pictures

Ismail Production films

Sony Motion Pictures

Also Read| Mammootty's most memorable collaborations with AK Lohithadas; see list

7. Which Mammootty movie featured Karthika Muralidharan?

Masterpiece

Uncle

White

Kasaba

8. Which Mammootty movie featured Dutch actor Caroline Bech?

Fireman

Manglish

Varsham

Kasaba

9. Which movie among these is a collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Mammootty?

Immanuel

Varsham

Silence

Cobra

Also Read| Mammootty's Telugu movies that people may have missed, check full list

10. Which television company is owned by Mammootty?

Malayalam Communications

Megabytes

Mammootty TV production

Mammootty techno entertainment

Mammootty quiz answers

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail is the full name of Mammootty. The actor is better known by his stage name.

Ismail is the full name of Mammootty. The actor is better known by his stage name. Mammootty's debut was with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan

directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan Mounam Sammadham.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is an English-Hindi bilingual feature film directed by Jabbar Patel. The movie featured Mammootty in the lead role of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

is an English-Hindi bilingual feature film directed by Jabbar Patel. The movie featured Mammootty in the lead role of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Mammootty married Sulfath in 1979 and Dulquer Salman is the son of Mammootty.

Playhouse Motion Pictures is the production house owned by Mammootty. He produced the movie Street Lights under his banner.

Also Read| Mammootty's memorable collaborations with director Shaji Kailas

Uncle is a thriller film directed by Girish Damodar and produced by Joy Mathew and Sajai Sebastian under the banner of SJ Films. It stars Mammootty and Karthika Muralidharan in the lead roles.

is a thriller film directed by Girish Damodar and produced by Joy Mathew and Sajai Sebastian under the banner of SJ Films. It stars Mammootty and Karthika Muralidharan in the lead roles. Manglish is a Malayalam family drama film directed by Salam Bappu and features Mammootty and Dutch actress Caroline Bech in the lead. The film is produced by Haneef Muhammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations.

is a Malayalam family drama film directed by Salam Bappu and features Mammootty and Dutch actress Caroline Bech in the lead. The film is produced by Haneef Muhammed under the banner of Red Rose Creations. Immanuel is directed by Lal Jose and produced by S. George. The film stars Mammootty in the title role with Reenu Mathews and Fahadh Faasil.

is directed by Lal Jose and produced by S. George. The film stars Mammootty in the title role with Reenu Mathews and Fahadh Faasil. Mammootty formed a television production company, Megabytes, which produced television serials, the first being Jwalayay.

Also Read| Mammootty's highest-rated films on IMDb that you can never get tired of watching

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.