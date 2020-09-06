Mammootty's Highest-rated Films On IMDb That You Can Never Get Tired Of Watching

In a career span of nearly four decades, Mammoottyy has worked in nearly 400 films. The actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry but has also worked in other regional language films. Mammootty has experimented with his roles in each film, impressing the audience throughout the process. Out of all of Mammootty’s films, here’s a compilation of all his highest-rated films on IMDb, you must-watch once.

Mammootty's top-rated films on IMDb

Peranbu – 9

Starring Mammootty, Sadhana, Anjali and Anjali Ameer, the film Peranbu is directed by Ram and Anjana Krishnakumar. Mammootty's film Peranbu has a rating of 9 on IMDb, making it one of his highest-rated films. The film follows the story of a single father who tries to raise a daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Pathemari- 8.4

Another highest-rated Mammoottyy’s films is Pathemari, which has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb. Starring Mammootty, Sreenivasan, Jewel Mary and Joy Mathew, the film narrates both hardships and happiness that the Gulf life provides to Malayalees. The film follows the context of the story from 1960 to 2015.

Also Read: Mammootty's Telugu Movies That People May Have Missed, Check Full List

Thaniyavartanam- 8.7

Directed by Sibi Malayali, Thaniyavartanam has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb. It stars actors Mammootty, Thilakan, Mukesh, Kaviyoor and Ponnamma. It follows the story of a school teacher living in a village who comes from a family with a history of lunatic males. He soon falls prey, despite being normal, due to society's misinterpretation.

Also Read: Mammootty's Action Movies Where The Actor's Performance Won Many Hearts

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar- 8.8

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is a biographical history film starring Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Gokhale and Mrinal Kulkarni. Directed by Jabbar Patel, the film explores Dr B.R Ambedkar’s story and his contributions in the emancipation of the oppressed classes of India and the shaping of the Constitution of India. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb. The English-Hindi bilingual feature film received positive reviews from the audience. Mammootty also received several praises for his performance as Babasaheb Ambedkar in the film.

Also Read: Mammootty And Nayanthara's Movies That All Fans Must Watch; From 'Twenty:20' To 'Rappakal'

Pranchiyettan and the Saint- 8.3

Pranchiyettan and the Saint follow the story of a successful businessman who often talks to an imaginary St. Francis of Assisi. The story then follows how he goes about changing his embarrassing image to make a name of himself using his wealth and his contacts. With a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, the film is directed by Renjith, starring Tini Tom, Jayaraj Warrier, Jesse Fox Allen and Mammootty.

Also Read: Mammootty's Memorable Collaborations With Director Shaji Kailas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.