Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Dialogue Goes Viral On Social Media As Fans Bid Him Goodbye

Legendary Bollywood actor, Irrfan Khan passed earlier today after being admitted in hospital yesterday. The film fraternity, as well as the netizens, are expressing their grief at the untimely death of the 53-year-old actor. Irrfan Khan's viral video of his iconic dialogue from Life of Pi is being reposted and retweeted on social media as fans find his dialogue the perfect way to bid goodbye to the actor. The dialogue from Irrfan Khan's movie Life of Pi goes, "I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye".

Viral video of Irrfan Khan from Life of Pi

Scene from "LIFE OF PI"



"I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye"



We love and will miss you #IrrfanKhan. #ripirfankhan 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/BFz0kRGhis — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'Soul Never Dies, Nor Do Legends'

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Movies On Prime Video To Watch And Relive The Legend's Acting

The legend #IrrfanKhan was suffering and now he is resting peacefully

You’ll be missed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q1IcJwIAzG — AKU WANITA (@ricamenado) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Mayank Agarwal Reveals His Favourite Films Of Deceased Actor In Tribute

“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on…”

One of my favourites "Actors"



Nobody could have played the role of Ranvijay singh in one of your greatest masterpiece movie #Haasil #RIPIrfan pic.twitter.com/CS3JhYiscd — Dr Amit Gupta 🇮🇳 (@agupta_7) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

One of the finest actor Bollywood had.. The gem of the Bollywood cinema..💔💔 #RIPIrfan pic.twitter.com/Z7W4C6MCXs — Div (@Div__31) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Remarkable Dialogues From 'Life Of Pi' That Seem Even More Relevant Now

Irrfan Khan is one of the FINEST actors India has ever produced. I've seen some of his movies and was totally mesmerized by his acting prowess. YES, he is a natural actor. Wishing him a speedy recovery!

Love u Sir#lifeofpi#IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/Qg8yhoeDBw — Amaan choudhary (@the_amaan) April 28, 2020

Also Read: Tabu's 'Life Of Pi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie You Must Check Out

Terribly sad news this morning with the death of the very talented Irrfan Khan



An incredible actor with global recognition. The movie #LifeofPi was a work of art 🐅🛶



Rest in eternal peace 😢pic.twitter.com/iRuynZgo1W — Charlie Pullinger (@ChazPullinger) April 29, 2020

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Shraddha Kapoor Pays Tribute To 'magician On The Big Screen'

Earlier today, the news of Irrfan Khan's death was announced by his team. He breathed his last in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after which he was buried in Versova burial grounds at around 3 pm. Irrfan Khan's team released a statement which said,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Last Message On Twitter Showcases His Love For Cinema: Read Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.