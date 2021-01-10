Do You Know Ram Charan's Voice In Dhruva Was Dubbed By Ajay Devgn For Hindi Version?

Quick links:
Did you know that the Telugu superstar Ram Charan starrer Dhruva was voiced by actor Ajay Devgn for the Hindi Version? Dhruva was directed by popular Telugu director Surendar Reddy. The film was produced by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts. Dhruva featured actors including Ram Charan, Aravind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Navdeep in important roles. Read on know more interesting trivia about Ram Charan's movie Dhruva.
Actors Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan dubbed for the main characters in the Ram Charan-starrer Dhruva. Dhruva is a 2016 released Telugu crime thriller featuring Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh and Arvind Swami in the lead roles. While Ram Charan played the role of a righteous IPS officer, actor Arbaaz Khan played the role of the scientist named Arvind Swami. When the film was released on the TV channels, that is when the actors Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan were approached for voicing the main characters for the Hindi version of the Telugu movie.
