Do You Know Ram Charan's Voice In Dhruva Was Dubbed By Ajay Devgn For Hindi Version?

Did you know that the Telugu superstar Ram Charan starrer Dhruva was voiced by actor Ajay Devgn for the Hindi Version? Dhruva was directed by popular Telugu director Surendar Reddy. The film was produced by Allu Aravind under his banner Geetha Arts. Dhruva featured actors including Ram Charan, Aravind Swamy, Rakul Preet Singh, and Navdeep in important roles. Read on know more interesting trivia about Ram Charan's movie Dhruva.

Ajay Devgn dubbed for Ram Charan's role for the Hindi version of 2016's film Dhruva

Actors Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan dubbed for the main characters in the Ram Charan-starrer Dhruva. Dhruva is a 2016 released Telugu crime thriller featuring Ram Charan, Rakul Preet Singh and Arvind Swami in the lead roles. While Ram Charan played the role of a righteous IPS officer, actor Arbaaz Khan played the role of the scientist named Arvind Swami. When the film was released on the TV channels, that is when the actors Ajay Devgn and Arbaaz Khan were approached for voicing the main characters for the Hindi version of the Telugu movie.

Dhruva movie trivia

Dhruva was a remake of the Tamil movie named Thani Oruvan.

Dhruva is about the story of an IPS officer who intends to arrest a scientist planning to use illegal medical practice for his personal profit.

Producer of the movie Dhruva, D. V. V. Danayya, had bought the remake rights of Thani Oruvan for Rs 5.5 crores in 2015, according to a report on The Indian Express.

Initially, Madhavan was considered for Ram Charan's part, according to DNA India.

Even actor Rajasekhar was considered for the role as well according to thehansindia website.

Actor Shruti Haasan was considered as the female lead, according to DNA India. If her part would have been finalised, then it would have been the second time that Ram Charan and Shruti would have collaborated after Yevadu.

Choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar had choreographed many song sequences from the film. The duo had earlier worked with Ram Charan in Orange that released in 2010. The song "Neethoney Dance" that was shot at a set at Annapurna Studios was also choreographed by the choreographer duo as well.

According to HT, actor Ram Charan had trained under the bodybuilder Rakesh Udiyar, for his role in Sultan and Dangal.

According to HT and iFlickz, Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh flew to Kashmir to shoot a special song for the movie.

The song "Pareshanura" from Dhruva was actually shot at the Krabi Islands in Thailand.

